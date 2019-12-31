#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases

Updated : December 31, 2019 06:23 AM IST

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.85 percent.
Stocks on Wall Street fell in their biggest one-day decline in four weeks after a record run.
News on the US-China trade deal failed to lift markets as it had in past sessions.
