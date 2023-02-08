This Bengaluru-based theme park operator is one of the hottest stocks this week

In the quarter ended December 2022, Wonderla Holidays witnessed rise in its Net Profit by 755 percent to Rs 38.94 crore as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Share price of the theme park operator advanced over 9 percent on Wednesday to 408.25 at 1:45 PM.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, one of India's popular theme park operators, is witnessing a sharp jump in its share price. The share price of the theme park operator advanced over 9 percent on Wednesday, February 9, to Rs 408.25 at 1:45 pm. In the past five days, Wonderla Holidays has witnessed over 19 percent rise in its shares.

Wonderla Holidays recently reported its quarterly report. In the quarter that ended December 2022, Wonderla Holidays witnessed a rise in its net profit by 755 percent to Rs 38.94 crore as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter that ended December 2021.

Arun K Chittilappilly, managing director of Wonderla Holidays, told CNBC-TV18 that the company witnessed strong Q1 and Q3 for FY22-23 and he hopes the growth momentum to continue for the next two quarters.

"Pricing has increased by 23-25 percent today compared to the pre-COVID period. Q3 and Q4 average revenue per user (ARPU) is lower than Q1 due to higher discounted tickets. Q4 will see double-digit growth in footfalls," he said.