This Bengaluru-based theme park operator is one of the hottest stocks this week

In the quarter ended December 2022, Wonderla Holidays witnessed rise in its Net Profit by 755 percent to Rs 38.94 crore as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Share price of the theme park operator advanced over 9 percent on Wednesday to 408.25 at 1:45 PM.
Wonderla Holidays Ltd, one of India's popular theme park operators, is witnessing a sharp jump in its share price. The share price of the theme park operator advanced over 9 percent on Wednesday, February 9, to Rs 408.25 at 1:45 pm. In the past five days, Wonderla Holidays has witnessed over 19 percent rise in its shares.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Worldview: Biden at the State of Union | 'Let’s finish the job'
Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author
Feb 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Wonderla Holidays recently reported its quarterly report. In the quarter that ended December 2022, Wonderla Holidays witnessed a rise in its net profit by 755 percent to Rs 38.94 crore as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter that ended December 2021.
Arun K Chittilappilly, managing director of Wonderla Holidays, told CNBC-TV18 that the company witnessed strong Q1 and Q3 for FY22-23 and he hopes the growth momentum to continue for the next two quarters.
"Pricing has increased by 23-25 percent today compared to the pre-COVID period. Q3 and Q4 average revenue per user (ARPU) is lower than Q1 due to higher discounted tickets. Q4 will see double-digit growth in footfalls," he said.
The theme park operator hit the headlines last month when reports claimed the company was in talks with the Madhya Pradesh government to set up an amusement park in the state. Wonderla Holidays is planning to have two parks — in Odisha and Chennai to be operational in the next 2-3 years.
First Published: Feb 8, 2023 1:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!