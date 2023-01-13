Wonderla Holidays in talks to set up amusement park in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has received interest of investment worth over Rs 15.42 lakh crore during the two-day Global Investors Summit, which was held on January 11-12 in Indore.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is in talks with the Madhya Pradesh government to set up an amusement park in the state. The Bengaluru-headquartered company said that conversations with MP government officials are in progress for exploring the possibilities of setting up an amusement park in the state.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. is a leading amusement park operator in the country. Currently, the company operates amusement parks in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

The seventh Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 in Indore. The state government has received intentions of investment (IoI) worth over Rs 15.42 lakh crore during the two-day Global Investors Summit.

India’s third largest two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company expressed its desire to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit.

The auto major has indicated utilising the huge corpus over a period of time for investment in the potential future two-wheeler and three-wheeler expansion of electric as well as internal combustion engine vehicles in MP.

This would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the central Indian state, producing over 2,000 jobs.

According to state government sources, Adani Group announced its plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s minerals, energy, agriculture, renewable energy, and coal sectors. The mining-to-ports conglomerate also expressed intentions of setting up a hospital in the state.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays ended 2.06 percent higher at Rs 360 on Friday.