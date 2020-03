The achievements of women are now beyond the typical newsroom discussion. Today, they are actively spearheading spacewalks (Christina Koch and Jessica Meir) and the lunar mission (Muthayya Vanitha), becoming Chief Economist at the IMF (Gita Gopinath) and Chief Financial Officer at the World Bank (Anshula Kant), and even leading all-men contingent (Bhavana Kasturi) and receiving Yudh Seva Medal (Minty Agarwal) – literally proving their mettle across all walks of life! And, perhaps, the best bit is that a majority of these drivers of change hail from India.

Having said that, our nation still has a long way to go vis-à-vis women empowerment. It could be an irony that Indian women are often termed as ‘Grahlakshmi’, or the house-goddess of wealth, and are rarely tested for wealth creation on behalf of their homes. A paradigm shift is being observed, however, as more women are proving their mettle in this area as well. Stock markets are acting as the much-needed catalyst in this scenario.

Financial Empowerment: Why women empowerment initiatives should begin with it?

To begin with, we live in a perceivably capitalist society. This is because everything from our ability to purchase goods to our social standing is determined by capitalistic factors. They include our bank balance, our movable and immovable assets, and the paycheck that we receive. Housewives get marginalized because they do not generate tangible income for their home. This is despite having a similar (and even much larger) effect through their daily inputs.

So, the status quo needs to change and only financial empowerment is the way forward. It has the potential to bring a real impact on the social welfare front for women.

Financial empowerment goes a long way in terms of enablement as compared to superficial measures that barely address the core issues. Stock trading turns out to be a game-changer in this context. It also opens up a number of career avenues, including entrepreneurship, which hitherto remained inaccessible for them.

A steady stream of revenue for working women

Women are known to don multiple hats since time immemorial and are known to do everything with a lot of dedication and finesse. Today, earning an extra income is no more a luxury but becoming the norm. With the cost of living outwardly going up every year, it’s smart to think about earning passive income. There are so many women who have transitioned from being home-makers to full-time traders enabling them to gain some passive income which is considered as a profitable, safe and trustworthy option.

Changing Identity: From a ‘homemaker’ to a ‘breadwinner’

The increased penetration of the stock markets within tier 2 and tier 3 cities is assisting more women to step into the trading game. In doing so, these women are able to go beyond their typical role as a ‘homemaker’. They are becoming the ‘breadwinner’ of the house as well. Indian women across these regions are further exploring the alternative to work as a sub-broker and drive more women towards the lucrative equity market. For instance, out of the total sub-brokers of Angel Broking, around 25% are women. So, a superior financial inclusion is in the making – especially within the economic hinterlands of our country.

The Edge of Technology: Trailblazing solutions to women’s support

Many women believe that stock trading requires one to be a master of quants or a mathematics genius altogether. However, this is not a reality. Today, a number of stockbrokers extend tech-driven solutions that do everything from market analysis to risk assessment on their investors’ behalf. The approach – leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics – delivers accurate advice to investors, without needing them to stay plugged into the market all day long. The industry-leading solutions analyze as many as billions of data points before extending a piece of advice. They also share regular advisory as well as personalized research. These tech-driven aspects address relevant barriers to entry for women investors, thereby acting as a catalyst in their financial empowerment.

A Positive Trend on the Macroeconomic Scale

As a larger positive change, it is estimated that India will generate around $770 billion of added GDP by 2025. This will be by simply advancing on the women’s equality front. On a global scale, the same figure turns out to be $12 trillion. So, the change is good and has a better financial incentive for the entire spectrum.

Thankfully, they are also tapping this avenue and acquiring an improved status within their social circles – becoming the true agents of change in India and the world over!