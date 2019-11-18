#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Wockhardt shares surge 13% as Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Carlyle and Hong Kong fund in fray for firm's divisions

Updated : November 18, 2019 02:54 PM IST

These divisions have been put on the block to reduce the firm’s debt burden.
"Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitors in the race for these select business portfolios," said a source.
The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March 31, 2019, and its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,022 crore.
