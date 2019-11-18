Market
Wockhardt shares surge 13% as Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Carlyle and Hong Kong fund in fray for firm's divisions
Updated : November 18, 2019 02:54 PM IST
These divisions have been put on the block to reduce the firm’s debt burden.
"Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitors in the race for these select business portfolios," said a source.
The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March 31, 2019, and its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,022 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more