Wockhardt shares surge 13% as Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Carlyle and Hong Kong fund in fray for firm's divisions

Shares of Wockhardt surged over 13 percent on Monday after sources told Moneycontrol that a clutch of domestic strategic suitors and global private equity firms are in the race to buy select business divisions of the company. These divisions have been put on the block to reduce the firm’s debt burden.

The stock rose as much as 13.3 percent to Rs 307.10 per share on BSE. At 2:45 pm, the stock was trading 12.5 percent higher at Rs 304.85 as compared to 0.07 percent or 28 points fall in BSE Sensex 40,328.

"Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitors in the race for these select business portfolios," said a source.

"Wockhardt is expecting a valuation between Rs 2,400-2,700 crore as the combined valuation for the proposed sale of these segments. The company has attempted various routes in the past to raise funds and this is a fresh construct involving the sale of controlling stake and has attracted considerable interest. Sizeable domestic businesses have always attracted attention from both strategic as well as buyout funds on account of stable growth and lesser regulatory risks,” the source said.

The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March 31, 2019, and its current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,022 crore.

In Q2, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 94.24 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 30.84 crore in Q2 FY19. H1FY20 EBITDA showed an improvement from Rs 81 crore to Rs 99 crore over the previous year.

India business stood at Rs 227 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 455 crore in Q2FY19. The de-growth was mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas. India's business contributed 28 percent of the global revenues. Net sales for the period under review dropped 28.7 percent to Rs 802.18 crore.

