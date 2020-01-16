#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Wockhardt shares jump 14% after DGCI approves two new antibiotics

Updated : January 16, 2020 01:35 PM IST

Shares of pharma firm Wockhardt surged 14 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday after Indian regulatory DGCA approved its two new antibiotics.
DCGI has approved Wockhardt’s two new antibiotics, EMROK (IV) and EMROK 0 (Oral), for acute bacterial skin and skin structure Infections including diabetic foot infections.

