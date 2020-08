Shares of Wockhardt surged 10 percent on Tuesday after the pharma major announced a partnership with the UK Government to supply COVID-19 vaccines. The company has entered into an agreement with the UK Government to 'fill-finish' COVID-19 vaccines. The stock has risen as much as 10 percent in intra-day deals to Rs 333.70 per share on BSE. In the last 3 days, the stock has rallied nearly 27 percent on this.

'Fill-finish' is the stage of a manufacturing process that includes dispensing the vaccine into vials and prepare it to be distributed.

The government has reserved one fill and finish production line for its exclusive use for the next 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight COVID-19 in the UK, the company said.

The manufacturing will be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt based in Wrexham, North Wales.

As per the terms of the agreement the company has reserved manufacturing capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the UK Government in its fight against COVID-19, including AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech and licensed by AstraZeneca.

Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt said the company has total capacity in the UK and India to fill and finish one billion doses of vaccine.