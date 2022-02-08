Wockhardt shares gain 5%; read here why

Shares of Wockhardt surged more than five percent on Tuesday after the company said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to export up to 80 million doses of Sputnik Light and up to 20 million doses of Sputnik V Component I vaccine.

At 10:53 IST, shares of the company were trading at Rs 398.05, up 2.6 percent, on the BSE. The stock has shed about 7 percent in the past month and has fallen around 22 percent since the past year.

“Wockhardt’s Bulk vaccine and Fill-Finish manufacturing facilities at Waluj and Shendra, Aurangabad respectively were jointly inspected and approved by Drug inspectors from CDSCO (West zone) & Aurangabad State FDA and Expert from CDL Kasauli to receive export NOC,” Wockhardt said in a press release.

The company’s state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facilities in Aurangabad are dedicated to producing world-class high-quality injectable products.

Wockhardt has entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Enso Healthcare to manufacture and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against COVID-19 based on the technology transfer from Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Wockhardt is a research-based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. It has a significant presence in the US, Europe and India, with 81 percent of its global revenues coming from international businesses.