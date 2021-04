The share price of Wipro rallied 4.5 percent in early trade to hit a 52-week high of Rs 511.95 apiece as the company raised its revenue growth guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 after the completion of Capco’s acquisition.

Wipro said it now expects Q1FY21 revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,324 million to $2,367 million. Wipro's earlier guidance was $2,195-2,238 million.

“This translates to a sequential growth of 8.0 percent to 10.0 percent,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing. The company had earlier guided for 2-4 percent revenue growth.

In March, Wipro had announced an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

“This acquisition will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry,” the company said.

The IT services major had reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,972.1 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 2,966.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s IT services business revenue increased 3.9 percent to Rs 16,334 crore from Rs 15,726.6 crore, QoQ. The revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 15,768 crore.

Wipro’s Q4FY21 dollar revenue was at $2,152.4 million, registering a growth of 3.9 percent, in line with CNBC-TV18's poll estimates. The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 3 percent during the quarter under review.

At 9:45 am, the shares of Wipro were trading 3.29 percent higher at Rs 506.00 apiece on the BSE.