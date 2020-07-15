Market Wipro shares zoom 15% post Q1 results; brokerages raise target price Updated : July 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST Wipro Ltd share price zoomed 15 percent on Wednesday after the IT major reported 2.8 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2020. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to Buy and raised the target price to Rs 260 from Rs 230 per share earlier. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply