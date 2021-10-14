Wipro shares rise 5% on company's upbeat growth outlook for FY22

Shares of Wipro Ltd surged almost five percent during the opening trade on Thursday on the BSE after the IT major reported a 17 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 2,465.70 crore.

At 9:30 am, Wipro shares were trading 4.97 percent up, or 33.40 points higher at Rs 706.

Bengaluru-based Wipro also surpassed a $10 billion annual revenue run rate, marking a significant milestone for the firm. In the second quarter of FY22, the business hired a total of 11,475 workers, a new high.

In the third quarter, 8,150 new employees were hired, exceeding the company's goal of 6,000. As the demand for technology experts grew, its attrition rate climbed as well to 20.5 percent, up from 15.5 percent in Q1 FY22.

Its consolidated revenue increased by about 30 percent to Rs 19,667 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 15,114 crore in the same period last fiscal, Wipro said in a regulatory filing. Also, Wipro surpassed the $10 billion (around Rs 75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate.

Macquarie raised its EPS estimates for Wipro by 2-3 percent for FY22-FY24. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.