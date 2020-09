Shares of Wipro gained nearly 3 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday after the company announced that it has entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services with Marelli.

Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.​

As a part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage their strong automotive engineering expertise and the EngineeringNXT framework to establish a software engineering factory for the Japan and Italy based firm, the company said in a press release.

It added that the IT major will also build on Marelli’s operational efficiency to expedite the launch of cutting edge technologies on sustainable mobility solutions and connectivity.

This Marelli-Wipro integration will help Marelli drive speed to value and realise its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers, the press release quoted.

‘We are delighted to be chosen as Marelli’s strategic engineering partner and are looking forward to supporting them in realising their vision. This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us,”​ said Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Harmeet Chauhan.