The share price of IT major Wipro Ltd plunged over 6 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The stock fell as much as 6.73 percent to an intraday low of Rs 350.45 apiece on the BSE. At 9:50 am, the shares were trading 6.27 percent lower at Rs 352.20 as against a 0.77 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

Brokerages believe that though the growth has recovered, bridging the gap with other players could take time as the company continues to have the weakest growth profile among its peers. Most brokerages are bearish on the stock.

Wipro reported a 3.1 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,465.7 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 2,390.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue in Q2FY21 rose 3.7 percent sequentially to $1,992.4 million from $1,921.6 million. Rupee revenue increased 1.2 percent to Rs 14,768.1 crore from Rs 14,595.6 crore, QoQ. Constant currency revenue growth during the quarter was at 2 percent versus -7.5 percent, QoQ.

IT services EBIT rose 1.9 percent to Rs 2.835.1 crore from Rs 2,782.2 crore while EBIT margin increased by 20 bps to 19.2 percent from 19 percent sequentially.

The company expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2,022 million to $2,062 million in the December quarter. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

The company's board approved a proposal of share buyback of up to 23.75 crore equity shares worth Rs 9,500 crore via a tender offer at Rs 400 per share.

Global brokerage firm Citi said that the company’s revenue was slightly ahead of expectation and the margin was in-line. The focus will shift to the initiatives and execution, under new the CEO, it added.

Citi downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' with a target price at Rs 400 per share and said that the sharp re-rating limits upside. It raised estimates by 0-2 percent and target multiple to 20x.

Goldman Sachs believes that the company continues to have the weakest growth profile among its peers and it is expected to continue to lose market share to its larger peers.

It reiterated a 'Sell' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 277 from Rs 265 per share earlier.

Once the buyback support is behind, the stock should re-rate lower, the brokerage added.

CLSA maintained the 'Underperform' rating and raised the target price to Rs 370 from Rs 320 per share.

The brokerage believes that the growth has recovered but bridging the gap versus peers could take time.

CLSA sees better plays elsewhere in the IT sector (HCL Tech & Tech Mahindra).