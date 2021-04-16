  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%

Updated : April 16, 2021 10:10 AM IST

The share price of IT major Wipro rallied over 7 percent on Friday after the firm reported its best Q4 results in ten years.
The revenue growth in constant currency terms came in at 3 percent for the March quarter.
However, despite strong results, brokerages have mixed views on the stock.
Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%
Published : April 16, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

India COVID-19 cases hit 2 lakh for second day running; recoveries over 1 lakh for first time

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 2,17,353 new cases, 1,185 deaths in 24 hours, says govt

Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%

Wipro shares jump 7% on strong Q4 results; IT index up 1.5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement