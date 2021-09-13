Wipro shares in focus as IT major ends work from home after 18 months

Shares of Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro were in focus on Monday as the company said its employees will begin coming back to the office after a hiatus of 18 months. The development is the latest sign that India's technology services sector is getting back on track.

Chairman Rishad Premji said on Sunday that the company's leaders will start returning to the office from September 13. The company had last year introduced a work-from-home protocol for its staff due to the pandemic.

After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely. pic.twitter.com/U8YDs2Rsyo — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) September 12, 2021 ALSO READ

Wipro shares rose more than one percent inching towards a 52-week high registered last week.

At 1:00 pm, the Wipro stock traded at Rs 667.8 on BSE, up by 0.85 percent -from its previous close. Wipro outperformed the overall market as the headline Sensex index was down 0.1 percent amid volatile trade. Last week, Wipro had touched a 52-week high of Rs 690.8 as the market soared to record highs.

ALSO READ: Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as Country Head, MD for Middle East operations

The development comes at a time when companies are considering calling their employees back to offices at least partially as vaccinations pick up. Rival IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have already announced plans to call back some of their employees to offices.

TCS plans to have 70-80 percent of its employees back to offices by the end of 2021 or early next year. Infosys told its employees in July that they could resume work from offices, according to a memo seen by news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, IT stocks have been at the forefront of the latest bouts of rally in the market, taking the wheel from the heavyweight financial services space. Analysts say IT companies are expected to remain in high demand given the prospects of high demand for technology across sectors.