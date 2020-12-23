Market Wipro shares gain over 3% after $700-million deal with German wholesaler Metro AG Updated : December 23, 2020 09:59 AM IST The estimated deal value for the duration of the first 5 years is approximately $700 million. Global brokerage Macquarie is of the view that the deal is an important step towards improving Wipro’s revenue growth rates in Europe. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.