Wipro shares gain over 3% after $700-million deal with German wholesaler Metro AG

Updated : December 23, 2020 09:59 AM IST

The estimated deal value for the duration of the first 5 years is approximately $700 million.
Global brokerage Macquarie is of the view that the deal is an important step towards improving Wipro’s revenue growth rates in Europe.
