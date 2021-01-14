Market Wipro shares fall 6% on profit-booking; brokerages mixed on Q3 Updated : January 14, 2021 11:02 AM IST The share price of Wipro declined 6 percent on Wednesday on profit-booking. While Credit Suisse maintained a 'neutral' call, Edelweiss had a 'buy' rating and Jefferies an 'underperform' rating. Credit Suisse increased its target price for the stock to Rs 500 from Rs 370. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply