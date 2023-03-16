Breaking News
Zee is 'set' to repay IndusInd $10 million to wrap Sony deal
Wipro shares continue downward trend, hit fresh 52-week low

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 4:33:46 PM IST (Published)

The stock with a huge market capitalisation of Rs 2,04,468 crore as on March 16, 2023, has declined almost 38 percent in the past one year.

The shares of Indian information technology giant Wipro hit a new 52-week low of Rs 370.1 per piece in intraday trade on Thursday, continuing its declining trend. The stock has been sliding for the seventh straight session.

The IT company has been largely in news since the past week, following its successful partnership with the London-based Menzies aviation for improving the British aviation giant’s cargo services through automation, along with unveiling its newly renovated East Brunswick office in New Jersey.
The stock with a huge market capitalisation of Rs 2,04,468 crore as on March 16, 2023, has declined almost 38 percent in the past one year.
In the December 2022 quarter, Wipro’s revenue rose on a sequential basis to Rs 23,055.7 crore but was lesser than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 23,252 crore.
However, the company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin improved by 120 basis points from the previous quarter to 16.3 percent from 15.1 percent.
Wipro's management reiterated that it will grow in double digits for the full financial year. It anticipates growth to be in the range of 11.5-12 percent in constant currency terms for the full year.
CNBC TV-18 has mentioned that the company’s guidance is below consensus expectations of 0-2 percent. Wipro’s guidance for growth at 11.5-12 percent is lower than its peers.
Further, the company witnessed its employee headcount falling by 435 individuals in the third quarter of FY23 compared to the previous quarter, while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters
Shares of Wipro ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 373.8 on Thursday.
Catch the market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
