The company plans on buying back 26.96 crore shares or 4.91 percent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company through the tender offer route.

Wipro's Rs 12,000 crore share buyback will open on Thursday, June 22 and go on for a week, ending at June 29, the technology services company told the exchanges.

A tender offer buyback is one in which the company makes an offer to buyback its shares at a particular price at which the shareholders can tender their shares. The amount is then credited to the shareholders' primary bank account.