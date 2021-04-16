Wipro posts best Q4 results in ten years: Why brokerages still have mixed views on the stock
Updated : April 16, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Information technology services major Wipro on Thursday reported its best fourth-quarter results in ten years and showed a strong deal win in the quarter helping the company guide for sequential revenue growth of 2-4 percent in Q1 of FY22 (and an 11-13 percent growth in the quarter year-on-year). Brokerages, however, have mixed views on the stock. While Citi upgraded the stock to 'buy' and raised target, CLSA retained an 'underperform' rating. Here's what brokerages have to say: