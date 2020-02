Market

Wipro out, Avenue Supermarts enters the top-20 most-valued companies list

Updated : February 05, 2020 09:51 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts was at Rs 1,41,205.36 crore, which is Rs 2,777.03 crore more than that of Wipro's Rs 1,38,428.33 crore valuation on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts is now placed at the 20th rank in the list of top 100 companies by market cap.