The IT company reported a 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 473.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs Rs 317 crore. Its EBITDA margin of 20.9 percent and PAT margin of 15.7 percent have been their highest in a decade. Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 percent to Rs 2,897.4 crore in during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Wipro | The company has appointed Satya Easwaran as Country Head.

Ujjivan Financial Services | The company's board of directors has appointed Radhakrishnan Ravi, as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Eveready Industries India | Puran Associates Pvt Ltd & Others acquired 76,534 equity shares in the company through open market transactions on April 18. With this, their stake in the company stands increased to 20.07 percent, up from 19.96 percent earlier.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has entered into an agreement with Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India. MCL has given a project management consultancy contract for rail infrastructure works to Rail Vikas from concept to commissioning.

Varroc Engineering | The auto component maker is likely to sell its global lighting business Varroc Lighting System at an enterprise value of up to Rs 600 million to a leading European component maker to pare its debt, a report said.

SJVN | The company has achieved financial closure by signing a loan agreement of Rs 494 crore with Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank for the development of 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP, in Himachal Pradesh. The total project cost of Rs 688 crore has to be financed through a debt equity ratio of 80:20.

Sanofi India | The company has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as Managing Director of the company with effect from June 1, 2022.

INEOS Styrolution India | Promoter INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd has proposed to sell 25,32,330 equity shares (14.4 percent stake) of the company through an offer for sale issue. It has also kept an option open, to additionally sell 16,88,220 equity shares (9.6 percent stake) through OFS. The OFS will open for two days - April 19 and 20.