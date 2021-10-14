Wipro, Mindtree, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved most on Oct 14

IT stocks |

Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported stellar numbers for the quarter ended September, giving a sentimental boost to the entire information technology sector. Nifty IT closed 1.3 percent higher and shares of Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Coforge and Tech Mahindra ended 0.3-7.7 percent higher.

Coal India | The stock was the worst hit on Nifty50 and slipped 3 percent. Reports said Coal India has asked all its subsidiary companies to refrain from conducting any further e-auction of coal. The move comes at a time when there is less availability of coal at power stations and so as to prioritise supply of coal to the power sector, reports said. The stock was the worst hit on Nifty50 and slipped 3 percent. Reports said Coal India has asked all its subsidiary companies to refrain from conducting any further e-auction of coal. The move comes at a time when there is less availability of coal at power stations and so as to prioritise supply of coal to the power sector, reports said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock ended 7 percent higher, gaining the most on Nifty50. The stock ended 7 percent higher, gaining the most on Nifty50.

Cement stocks | India Cements, The Ramco Cements and Sagar Cements closed nearly 1-8 percent higher after sources told CNBC-TV18 that South India cement companies are expected to take a price hike of Rs 25 per bag over the weekend. India Cements, The Ramco Cements and Sagar Cements closed nearly 1-8 percent higher after sources told CNBC-TV18 that South India cement companies are expected to take a price hike of Rs 25 per bag over the weekend.