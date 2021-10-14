0

Wipro, Mindtree, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved most on Oct 14

Scaling lifetime highs during the session, Nifty50 and Sensex ended almost a percent higher on Thursday. The former closed at 18338.55, holding on to the crucial level of 18,300 while the latter topped the psychologically important level of 61,300 and ended at 61305.95. Markets will be shut on Friday on account of Dussehra. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported stellar numbers for the quarter ended September, giving a sentimental boost to the entire information technology sector. Nifty IT closed 1.3 percent higher and shares of Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Coforge and Tech Mahindra ended 0.3-7.7 percent higher.
Coal india, coal india share price, stock market Coal India | The stock was the worst hit on Nifty50 and slipped 3 percent. Reports said Coal India has asked all its subsidiary companies to refrain from conducting any further e-auction of coal. The move comes at a time when there is less availability of coal at power stations and so as to prioritise supply of coal to the power sector, reports said.
Adani Ports share price, adani ports, stock market india Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock ended 7 percent higher, gaining the most on Nifty50.
India Cements, The Ramco Cements, Sagar Cements, stock market, cement price hike Cement stocks | India Cements, The Ramco Cements and Sagar Cements closed nearly 1-8 percent higher after sources told CNBC-TV18 that South India cement companies are expected to take a price hike of Rs 25 per bag over the weekend.
Century Textiles & Industries | The stock ended almost 3 percent higher after the company reported robust earnings for the September quarter with better operational performance.
