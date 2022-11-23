Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe

The company said that the Europe launch is part of the firm’s vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

Wipro Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it is launching a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering for its clients in Europe.

The new consulting capability, offered through Wipro CRS Europe, will expand on the company’s existing cybersecurity services and enable clients to tap into Wipro’s full set of capabilities — from strategy and implementation to managed services.

Wipro consultants, located in Europe, will work with clients to build tailored strategies and solutions, under the new offering. Leveraging Wipro’s extensive global network of more than 9,000 cyberSecurists, Wipro CRS Europe will help clients realise enhanced scale and speed in implementation.

Wipro’s announcement comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions in the consulting space — Edgile, Capco, and Ampion. According to the company, the Europe launch is part of its vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.