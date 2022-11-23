English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe

Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe

Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 11:01 AM IST (Published)

The company said that the Europe launch is part of the firm’s vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Wipro share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Wipro Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it is launching a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering for its clients in Europe.


The new consulting capability, offered through Wipro CRS Europe, will expand on the company’s existing cybersecurity services and enable clients to tap into Wipro’s full set of capabilities — from strategy and implementation to managed services.

Wipro consultants, located in Europe, will work with clients to build tailored strategies and solutions, under the new offering. Leveraging Wipro’s extensive global network of more than 9,000 cyberSecurists, Wipro CRS Europe will help clients realise enhanced scale and speed in implementation.

Also Read: Why IT has not participated in D-Street rally and how soon can you expect a comeback

Wipro’s announcement comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions in the consulting space — Edgile, Capco, and Ampion. According to the company, the Europe launch is part of its vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

Wipro shares are currently trading at Rs 389.25 apiece, up 0.12 percent.

Also Read: Majority of Indian employees feel moonlighting is unethical. Techies disagree...
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Wipro

Previous Article

Bharti Airtel subsidiary to set up Rs 600 crore data center in Kolkata

Next Article

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees globally over the next three years

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng