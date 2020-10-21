Market Wipro buyback has better potential returns than TCS, says Motilal Oswal report Updated : October 21, 2020 05:31 PM IST The buyback offer of TCS was announced on October 7 while Wipro's was approved on October 13. TCS approved to repurchase 5.3 crore shares via a tender offer at a price of Rs 3,000 apiece. Wipro has approved to buyback 23.8 crore shares through a tender offer at a price of Rs 400 per share.mous Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.