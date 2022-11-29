Homemarket newsstocks news

Wipro launches AWS Skills Guild program for employees

Wipro launches AWS Skills Guild program for employees

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 1:42:20 PM IST (Published)

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December and will eventually be rolled out to all employees.

Recommended Articles

View All

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

IST5 Min(s) Read

Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

IST3 Min(s) Read

Wipro has announced the launch of a new Skills Guild programme for its employees in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The comprehensive enablement programme named Step Up will help employees to build cloud skills through the integrated delivery of AWS learning opportunities.


Wipro Step Up will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS Cloud journeys. The programme will equip technical experts across the company with the AWS Cloud competencies needed to drive deeper engagement with clients.

Also Read: Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe

The new skill development programme will change the way Wipro employees interact and engage with clients, helping them build future proof-businesses and further driving ongoing innovation of AWS Cloud.

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December and will eventually be rolled out to all employees, significantly increasing the number of employees with AWS certifications in Wipro.

Shares of Wipro Ltd. are currently trading at Rs 408.05, up 0.59 percent.

Also Read: Wipro Q2: Management certain of double digit growth for the full year despite modest guidance
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Wipro Ltd

Previous Article

CCL Products shares at a 52-week high; set for third straight annual gain

Next Article

Cipla launches injection for prostrate cancer in the US