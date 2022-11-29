Wipro launches AWS Skills Guild program for employees

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December and will eventually be rolled out to all employees.

Wipro has announced the launch of a new Skills Guild programme for its employees in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The comprehensive enablement programme named Step Up will help employees to build cloud skills through the integrated delivery of AWS learning opportunities.

Wipro Step Up will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS Cloud journeys. The programme will equip technical experts across the company with the AWS Cloud competencies needed to drive deeper engagement with clients.

The new skill development programme will change the way Wipro employees interact and engage with clients, helping them build future proof-businesses and further driving ongoing innovation of AWS Cloud.

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December and will eventually be rolled out to all employees, significantly increasing the number of employees with AWS certifications in Wipro.

