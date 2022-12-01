English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks Newswipro aws partnership for data intelligence suite 15307371.htm

Wipro launches Data Intelligence Suite in partnership with AWS

Wipro launches Data Intelligence Suite in partnership with AWS

Wipro launches Data Intelligence Suite in partnership with AWS
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 7:45:14 PM IST (Published)

The data intelligence suit is focused on modernising data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualisations.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Wipro share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read


Wipro Technologies has launched the Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for stepping up cloud modernisation and data monetisation, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The solution provides businesses with reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud system.
The data intelligence suit is focused on modernising data estates, including data stores, pipelines, and visualisations. This will help companies unlock new business opportunities and realise their digital transformation ambitions.
Wipro Data Intelligence Suite provides a standardised platform that supports each phase of the migration process. With a comprehensive approach, companies can unlock new opportunities at the same time avoiding data loss issues.
It delivers an efficient, reliable pathway to cloud-driven modernisations that set the stage for increased workflows and enhanced data analytics operations.
Shares of Wipro ended 1.68 percent higher at Rs 413.75 on Thursday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Wipro

Previous Article

Payments solution company IppoPay acquires Roamsoft to boost developer base

Next Article

NCC receives new orders worth Rs 376 crore from State governments

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng