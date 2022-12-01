Wipro launches Data Intelligence Suite in partnership with AWS

The data intelligence suit is focused on modernising data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualisations.

Wipro Technologies has launched the Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for stepping up cloud modernisation and data monetisation, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The solution provides businesses with reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud system.

The data intelligence suit is focused on modernising data estates, including data stores, pipelines, and visualisations. This will help companies unlock new business opportunities and realise their digital transformation ambitions.

Wipro Data Intelligence Suite provides a standardised platform that supports each phase of the migration process. With a comprehensive approach, companies can unlock new opportunities at the same time avoiding data loss issues.

It delivers an efficient, reliable pathway to cloud-driven modernisations that set the stage for increased workflows and enhanced data analytics operations.

Shares of Wipro ended 1.68 percent higher at Rs 413.75 on Thursday.