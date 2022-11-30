Wipro becomes official launch partner for AWS Cybersecurity Data Lake service  

Amazon Security Lake provides the modern enterprise with intelligent security data to solve more security use cases, increase security visibility and reduce threats.

Wipro has become the official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS). Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from the integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications.

With Amazon Security Lake, cloud security analysts and engineers can now easily build and use a centralised security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.