Wipro becomes official launch partner for AWS Cybersecurity Data Lake service  

Wipro has become the official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS). Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake from the integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications.
Amazon Security Lake provides the modern enterprise with intelligent security data to solve more security use cases, increase security visibility and reduce threats. It reduces the complexity and costs for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address a host of security use cases like threat detection, investigation, and incident response.
With Amazon Security Lake, cloud security analysts and engineers can now easily build and use a centralised security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.
Wipro on Tuesday also announced the launch of a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering for its clients in Europe.
Shares of Wipro are trading at Rs 404.30, down 0.21 percent.