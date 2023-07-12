Wipro to spend $1 billion over the next three years to boost its AI capabilities

Wipro ai360 will fetch together the IT firm's experts in data analytics and AI with its technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines.

Information technology services major Wipro on Wednesday said it has launched a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, Wipro ai360, and committed to invest $1 billion in boosting AI capabilities over the next three years.

Wipro ai360 has been launched in a bid to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and offered to clients, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Also, it will create an end-to-end innovation ecosystem, with responsible AI at the core, the company said.

The company said that the $1 billion investment will assist in further pushing its AI, data, and analytics capabilities and foundation, R&D, boost FullStride Cloud, and form new consulting capabilities to aid clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

Also, the IT firm announced that it will accelerate investments in startups through Wipro Ventures. The company will also launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select startups with the training required to become enterprise ready.

Toward these goals, the company will train all 2.5 lakh employees on AI fundamentals over the next 12 months. Further, Wipro will devise a curriculum that will lay out the complete AI journey for different roles.

Shares of Wipro are trading little changed at Rs 391.75. The stock will be reporting its June quarter results on Thursday, July 13.