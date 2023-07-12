CNBC TV18
Wipro to spend $1 billion over the next three years to boost its AI capabilities
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 10:30:02 AM IST (Published)

Wipro ai360 will fetch together the IT firm's experts in data analytics and AI with its technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines.

Information technology services major Wipro on Wednesday said it has launched a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, Wipro ai360, and committed to invest $1 billion in boosting AI capabilities over the next three years.

Wipro ai360 has been launched in a bid to integrate AI into every platform, tool, and solution used internally and offered to clients, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Also, it will create an end-to-end innovation ecosystem, with responsible AI at the core, the company said.
