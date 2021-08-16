Windlas Biotech lists at 5% discount at Rs 437 per share on NSE

The shares of Windlas Biotech got listed at Rs 437.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 5 percent to the issue price of Rs 460.00. The stock has been listed at a discount of 4.57 percent at Rs 439.00 on the BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Windlas Biotech was subscribed 22.47 times during August 4-6 as the issue received bids for 13.78 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 61.36 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO was Rs 448-460 per equity share and comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 236.5 crore (51,42,067 equity shares) by existing selling shareholders.

Windlas Biotech Ltd is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India in terms of revenue.

It operates under three distinct strategic business verticals CDMO Services and Products; Domestic Trade Generics and over-the-counter (OTC) Brands; and Exports.

In FY20, the company’s market share was around 1.5 percent in terms of revenue in the domestic formulations CDMO industry.