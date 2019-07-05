Will Indian stocks break 6-year tradition of subdued market reaction to Union Budget this time?

The benchmark indices performed beyond everyone's expectations on May 23, 2019, when the general election results were announced, giving a historic mandate to the BJP-led NDA. We witnessed Sensex and Nifty surging nearly 1,000 points each. Will the market continue the same momentum this Budget?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister, will present her maiden Union Budget at 11 AM in the parliament today. Economic growth remains the top concern.

Now, most market participants are sitting hopeful of markets surging on the back of positive key reforms, however, the chances of that happening is highly unlikely as the 6-year data shows muted sentiment across the market on Budget days.

According to the data, in the last 6 years, the market has remained unbelievably quiet on the day of Union Budget. On 10 July 2014 (Union Budget day), the market did not rally at all, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning the elections for the first time. In fact, the market remained completely unchanged which only indicates inactivity.

Source: Moneycontrol

On 1 February, 2019 (Interim Union Budget), the market saw an upswing of 1 percent in the benchmark indices. However, in most cases, the bears have dominated the D-Street bringing in muted sentiment. This year, however, the situation is slightly different as it is the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, any positive key reform could lead to a temporary surge in the markets.

Follow CNBC-TV18's live coverage on Budget 2019 here

For our exclusive coverage and all budget-related stories, click here