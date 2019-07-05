Market
Will Indian stocks break 6-year tradition of subdued market reaction to Union Budget this time?
Updated : July 05, 2019 10:46 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister, will present her maiden Union Budget at 11 AM in the parliament today.
Most market participants are sitting hopeful of markets surging on the back of positive key reforms.
