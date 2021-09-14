Will IT continue to outshine banking on D-Street for now?

IT stocks are having a dream run powered by a pandemic-driven boom in demand for technology solutions across sectors. And analysts overwhelmingly remain bullish, although a few of them have raised concerns over high valuations, as the coronavirus-triggered ask is here to stay, in good news for IT service providers.

Many IT stocks have given phenomenal returns over the past few months. Some analysts feel the high valuations of some IT stocks are sustainable in the times to come.

" IT appears to be on the cusp of a multi-year upcycle with the share of digital increasing consistently. Industry leaders are upbeat about the prospects of the sector for the next 3 to 4 years. But stock prices, particularly of midcap IT companies, have run up too much too fast," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, told CNBCTV18.com.

His remarks come at a time when TCS, Infosys and now Wipro have announced plans to open their offices for some of their staff. At its peak, the deadly Covid virus had forced many businesses to allow their workforces to work from the safety of their homes last year, and others to trim or shut operations.

Here's how the IT pack has fared in the past year:

Stock/index Return (%) Nifty50 51.4 Nifty Bank 62.2 Nifty IT 88.5 TCS 61.8 Infosys 78.8 Wipro 128.6 Tech Mahindra 86.7 HCL Tech 67.5 Mindtree 233.2 LTI 118.8 Mphasis 159.2 OFSS 66.5 Coforge 148.0

And here's how some Nifty Bank components have performed:

Stock Return (%) SBI 113.5 ICICI Bank 90.9 AXIS Bank 76.3 IndusInd Bank 63.2 Federal Bank 58.5 IDFC First 50.9 HDFC Bank 44.2 Kotak Mahindra Bank 38.3 PNB 11.6 RBL Bank -5.7 Bandhan Bank -8.9

The current bull run is propelled by IT counters. This is in stark contrast to the period between 2015 and 2020 when the bull run was led by banks, especially ones from the private sector.

Market veteran Atul Suri said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that the mantle of leadership has moved away from banking to IT. "The last bull market was very, very representative of banks... Today, if you look at it, it simply seems to be the most overweight position with most funds," he said.

ALSO READ: Can you bank on Bank Nifty now?

While some participants hope for a strong comeback in the banking pack, others are happily riding the IT rally for now.

"Demand for IT will remain robust while banks are struggling under poor credit offtake and poor asset quality," said Vijayakumar, who finds large private banks more attractive than others from a valuation perspective.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, expects the outperformance in the IT space to continue at least till the onset of the next earnings season. "But anything can change post results and management commentary," he added.

Which IT stocks to buy now?

Prabhakar's favourite largecap IT bets are (in order of preference): TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. From the midcap basket, he likes Cyient, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and L&T Technology Services.

What lies ahead for Covid beneficiaries?

And it is not just IT stocks that are in high demand in the new normal. Spaces such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, hospitals and even chemicals are also on a tear.

Read more on what Atul Suri said Suri, CEO of portfolio management service Marathon Trends, is also positive on healthcare and pharma stocks thanks to the changes brought about by the pandemic. "If you see broadly, a lot of pharma, healthcare and hospital stocks are doing very well," he said.

Stock Return (%) Apollo Hospitals 194.4 Dr Lal Pathlabs 126.8 Fortis 101.3 Divi's 61.6 Sun Pharma 54.3 Cadila Healthcare 50.1 Alkem 31.8 Cipla 30.9 IPCA Labs 28.9 Abbott 27.1 Pfizer 25.0 Natco Pharma 24.9 Dr Reddy's 12.0 Torrent Pharma 10.2 Glenmark 6.9 Lupin 1.7 Sanofi -0.5 Aurobindo Pharma -8.3 Biocon -18.4 Laurus Labs -48.7

IDBI Capital's Prabhakar told CNBCTV18.com he likes select pharma stocks, and is also positive on scrips of the hospital, IT, new fintech and chemical companies.

In Vijayakumar's view though, the prospect for pharma and healthcare sectors will "diminish slightly once the pandemic is behind us thanks to subdued demand and pricing pressure".