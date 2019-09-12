Will cement sector build a strong foundation during the festive season?

Cement stocks started to decline along with the markets since the month of May. Major players also couldnâ€™t escape the falling knife and declined along with the real estate. Most cement industry shares declined 5-15 percent in the last 4 months.

The highest loss was reported by leading cement producer UltraTech Cement. The stock fell 15 percent, while Ambuja Cement, ACC and Shree Cements declined 10.49 percent, 9 percent and 6.56 percent, respectively.

The sector mainly depends on government spending and the real estate sector. The primary reason for cement sector slowdown is the lacklustre housing market, which is currently facing a lull period owing to liquidity crisis and overall low demand.

Rating agency Crisil in its recent report has cautioned that it expects the cement demand to witness a mid-cycle slowdown to 5-5.5 percent. It said that in the first half of FY20, other factors such as shortage of water and labour due to the general elections also had a bearing on the sector.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities in its report said the industry volumes likely declined in high single-digit YoY in August, 2019 due to heavy rain across most regions in West and East, and lower government spending.

It further said that in South India, volume declined in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana owing to high base and change in government. East India was affected by floods in Bihar and Jharkhand while West India saw demand growth in Maharashtra but weak demand in Gujarat.

According to the report, volume growth may remain muted till October, 2019 owing to delayed monsoon and early festive season and growth may pick-up from November, 2019 on higher government spends and better rural housing demand.