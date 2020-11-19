Market Will Bitcoin cross $20K price level? Here's what analysts have to say Updated : November 19, 2020 04:38 PM IST As per the CoinMarketCap data, bitcoin's market value now stands at $337.2 billion, higher than the $331.8 billion it hit in December 2017. Nicholas Pelecanos, head of trading at blockchain development platform NEM said to Forbes that bitcoin is currently witnessing an extremely bullish price action. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.