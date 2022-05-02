Why you should hold Route Mobile and invest in KPIT and Titan

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, market experts Rajat Bose of Rajatkbose.Com and Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services shared their views on stocks such as Route Mobile, KPIT Technologies, Titan, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Here is a look at what they suggest investors should do.

Route Mobile

Shah: “Route Mobile - first of all a disclosure, we had a recommendation on the IPO way back in September of 2020. The reason why we did have our coverage on the IPO was because of the business model, and the niche area where the company caters to. In terms of peer comparison, not many - according to my understanding and knowledge. Now, the caller got in at Rs 1,683 and the stock is hovering around those levels - slightly below his acquisition price. If you can give time, stay invested since we had a coverage during the IPO and post that the stock has made multiple highs and reached multiple higher levels. If you are not in a hurry, stay invested. And if you do get opportunities on bad day at a lower levels than your early acquisition price, you can even add on dips.”

Bose: “This stock had a high last year on July 5 at Rs 2,307 and again on October 12 at Rs 2,389. And after that there has been a correction in which it almost touched Rs 1,400 around early March or so or late February. After that it is trying to move up, it hasn't been able to take out the 200 day exponential moving average, which is currently located at Rs 1,675. So my suggestion would be that he should continue to hold on and once it takes out Rs 1,700 levels, I would expect a good recovery in this. In fact, the correction is almost a year old. So probably Route Mobile is headed for higher levels and put a stop loss below Rs 1,500. But only thing that I would like to tell him is that if you are investing in a stock like Route Mobile, the long term period should not be two years, give it more time, I think it will do even better. Of course, we are living in a day of day trading and say short term trades and all that but being a long term investor, you at least give it three years, I think it's going to do very well for you.

Titan, KPIT Technologies

Shah: “Both the stocks are acceptable and the great pedigree stocks go ahead with KPIT Technologies and Titan from a long term point of view. And if I were to advise two more stocks, then it would be from private sector banks. We've seen the numbers from both these banks very recently, last week and the week before Axis Bank and ICICI Bank - fantastic set of numbers. So have a look at these two also. And since you have a 5 to 10 year time horizon, my advice would be that don't restrict yourself to Rs 5 lakhs. Once you have invested the entire Rs 5 lakhs. In future as you go on having more investable amount, add to the stock and maybe accordingly you increase the number of stocks you can definitely call in again in Your Stocks and ask for more investment ideas.

