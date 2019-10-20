#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Why Warren Buffett would have bought IRCTC, and you should too on correction

Updated : October 20, 2019 08:53 PM IST

As per closing value on October 18, the market capitalisation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is at Rs 12,448 crore — high value, given the current market scenario against its public issue size.
We can see some FOMO (fear of missing out) effect in the stock case and fundamentally IRCTC is a Warren Buffet’s buy with a moat stock type.
We can say investors got another stock to add to their portfolio and be bullish on this stock in long-term and always buy from a correction.

