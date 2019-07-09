Why this media stock lost 80% investor wealth in 2019
Updated : July 09, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Eros Media has emerged as one of the biggest wealth destroyers in 2019, declining over 80 percent on a year-to-date basis.
The stock which was around Rs 84 at the beginning of the year, fell 82 percent and is currently trading around Rs 16.
It has lost 86 percent in the last one year and 61 percent in the last one month on BSE.
