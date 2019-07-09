In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Why this media stock lost 80% investor wealth in 2019

Updated : July 09, 2019 01:40 PM IST

Eros Media has emerged as one of the biggest wealth destroyers in 2019, declining over 80 percent on a year-to-date basis.
The stock which was around Rs 84 at the beginning of the year, fell 82 percent and is currently trading around Rs 16.
It has lost 86 percent in the last one year and 61 percent in the last one month on BSE.
Why this media stock lost 80% investor wealth in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

TCS may post 3% constant currency growth in Q1FY20, says Nirmal Bang

IT sector Q1FY20 preview: Analysts expect margins to remain under pressure

IT sector Q1FY20 preview: Analysts expect margins to remain under pressure

Titan shares fall 11% on lower jewellery segment growth in Q1

Titan shares fall 11% on lower jewellery segment growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV