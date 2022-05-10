Why Street is punishing this cement maker's stock despite better-than-expected results

A cement maker's stock has failed to excite the Street despite beating consensus earnings estimates. Dalmia Bharat shares fell as much as 6.1 percent to Rs 1,367.3 apiece on BSE, as the headline indices struggled to keep above the flatline after two days of sharp losses.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 682 crore for the January-March period, down 11.4 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a regulatory filing. It, however, jumped 66.7 percent sequentially.

Dalmia Bharat's sales volume saw an increase of 15.8 percent to 6.6 million tonnes in the January-March period compared with the previous quarter.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director at Dalmia Bharat, told CNBC-TV18 it was a good quarter for the company . He said the company expects its volume growth to top seven percent in the year ending March 2023 though its margin may remain flat in the next two quarters.

"Our cost increase last year was about 20 percent, but the price increase has only been three percent. I think there is always a lag in most industries to pass this on. It depends upon demand supply and it depends upon a lot of macroeconomic factors as well. My view is that the headwinds are likely to continue. And over a period of time only we will be able to pass on (the costs)," he said.

He believes the company will only be able to pass on higher costs to its customers in the second half of the year as "things should stabilise a little bit depending upon how the (Russia-Ukraine) war shapes out".

Analysts say the company's performance was surprising given the sector continues to struggle against low demand and input cost pressure.

Vishal Periwal, Head of Institutional Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com that though the company's margin improved sequentially, how exactly demand pans out going forward remains a key concern in the sector.

"Demand is an unknown element and is currently the main pain point for the cement sector," he said.

The company's demand EBITDA per tonne improved by Rs 310 sequentially to Rs 1,030 in the January-March quarter though it declined by Rs 320 on a year-on-year basis, he pointed out.