Why Morgan Stanley downgrades India's largest lender

Despite the market volatility, liquidity crisis, economic slowdown, the State Bank of India (SBI) has gained over 14 percent in the last 1 year. Most brokerages consider the stock a safe bet amid uncertainty given its strong fundamentals and huge size.

Post the corporate tax cut also SBI is one of the top preferred picks by most brokerages. However, global brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a report, downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' with a target of Rs 330 per share. It added that upside appears limited given uncertainty on asset quality and net interest margin.

Post the downgrade, the shares of SBI fell as much as 7.7 percent in intra-day deals as compared to a 1.3 percent or 502 points fall in BSE Sensex at 38,594.

According to the brokerage. uncertainty around the asset quality of the biggest public sector lender has remained elevated. The brokerage estimates credit costs of the bank at 180 bps for F20 and 125 bps for F21 as compared to 270 bps in F19.

"This would represent a sharp improvement, but our confidence in these estimates is not very strong. There is a credit crunch going on in India among weaker-rated borrowers as a flow of credit from challenged lenders has stalled. We do not see any signs of this reversing yet, implying a risk of continued defaults at these borrowers (small and mid-sized corporates across sectors). Given SBI's size, it is one of the largest lenders to many of these stressed borrowers," the report explained.

It added that another risk would be if SBI was asked to help any of the challenged lenders should they face distress. They do not expect any re-rating unlikely unless the macro situation stabilises or improves.

However, the report noted that corporate tax cuts will benefit the lender. They raise their F21 and F22 EPS estimates to 5 percent each, as the tax rate cut outweighs lower margins.

"Valuations aren't expensive, but the uncertainties we see facing the bank are not favourable for multiples. In this context, we find a 9 percent upside to our price target of Rs 330 unattractive," they stated.

For now, the global brokerage prefers large private banks where they see better EPS progression and re-rating.

The brokerage considers three scenarios for SBI - Bull, Base, and Bear case.

In the bull case, the brokerage sees higher loan growth acceleration than in base case, owing to material capital raising and faster-than-expected capex recovery. Margin expansion will also be better than expected, given material NPL upgrades/recoveries, higher loan-deposit ratio, and shift to higher-yielding loan segments. In this scenario, asset quality trends are also better than expected, driving higher upgrades/recoveries, lower slippages, and quick moderation in credit costs. The target price for this scenario is Rs 600 per share.

In the base case, they expect a big turnaround in profits, but uncertainty around asset quality recovery remains. The price target for this case is Rs 350 per share.

Meanwhile, in the bear case, loan growth drops more than expected given weak capital and higher-than-expected NPL formation. Consequently, margins remain weak compared to the base case. Credit costs are higher than expected. The target price for this scenario falls to Rs 205 per share.