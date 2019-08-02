#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

August 02, 2019

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 4.5 percent on Thursday after brokerages remained positive on the stock despite the widening of its losses in the June quarter.
The stock has gained around 16 percent in 2019, despite volatility in markets and multiple headwinds.
For Q1, the telecom operator reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss of Rs 2,866 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 97.3 crore a year ago.

