Market Why investors are disinterested in YES Bank FPO despite half market price? Updated : July 14, 2020 09:28 PM IST The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 12-13 per equity share, a discount of about 50 percent to its July 10 closing price. The fresh issue of equity shares will infuse liquidity in the bank, and also help with the loan book as its asset quality remains poor. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply