Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016
Updated : August 28, 2019 04:54 PM IST
Since debuting on bourses in April 2016, the stock rose 345 percent in just a little over two years, hitting its all-time high of Rs 228 per share on August 1, 2018.
However, soon after the stock crashed over 70 percent in just one day, on September 29, 2018.
The stock has continued to fall, down over 80 percent in the past year and 18.5 percent in 2019 alone.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more