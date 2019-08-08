Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?
Updated : August 08, 2019 01:16 PM IST
HCL Tech gained 5 percent after it reported mixed performance for the June quarter, but maintained its growth guidance for FY20.
The company posted a 13 percent sequential decline in the June quarter (Q1) profit at Rs 2,220 crore, dented by operating income.
Nomura and CLSA had a 'buy' rating on the stock.
