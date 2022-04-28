Why experts feel you should hold NHPC, Marico and HDFC

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, market experts Shahina Mukadam and Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa.com share their views on stocks such as NHPC, Marico, HDFC, and Mangalam Cement.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, market experts Shahina Mukadam and Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa.com share their views on stocks such as NHPC, Mangalam Cement, and more.

NHPC

Mukadam: “I believe one should continue holding this stock. NHPC because it is the only green power company that we have as of now. And they have got several projects that are in the pipeline. I think numbers should be decent. So. I would continue holding with a price target of Rs 44 stop loss of Rs 25.”

HDFC

Mukadam: “It’s a portfolio that one needs to have for the long-term, and I would be comfortable entering in at current levels, maybe with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, given the uncertainty of the way the market is moving. But I don't see any issues with the merger. I think it will be earnings accretive from day one. And also, with the strong balance sheet, I think they will do much better. I would be comfortable buying it.”

Marico

Jain: “Overall trend remains positive. I believe that the downside seems to be very limited from here and if one is looking from the next five-year perspective then he has enough time to hold on to the volatility that will kick in in the short to medium term. So, my sense will be to continue to hold the stock. We could expect a target of somewhere around Rs 630.”

Mangalam Cement

Mukadam: “The competition overall will hot up in the overall cement space if a large player like Adani takes over the combined entity of Ambuja Cements and ACC. Having said that, I think Mangalam Cement is a smallcap in a very niche cement area. It has a very strong balance sheet and steady numbers. So, I would continue holding. I would see a price target of something like Rs 420 and a stop loss of Rs 360.”

Watch the accompanying video for more

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.