Ashok Leyland share price jumped 6 percent on Friday after brokerages remained bullish on the stock despite weak June quarter numbers on expectations of a rebound in volumes by FY23. The stock surged as much as 6 percent to its intra-day high of Rs 64.75 per share on BSE.

The Hinduja Group flagship firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for Q1 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

Revenue from operations in April-June 2020 significantly declined to Rs 1,486.04 crore as compared with Rs 6,588.23 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

"With the pandemic hitting us, this has been one of the most challenging quarters for the industry," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said. The company saw a significant decline in volumes, affecting the financial performance adversely, he added.

Even after such a poor show, global brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'underperform' and raised its target to Rs 80 from Rs 53. CLSA estimates the truck industry’s peak-to-trough volume decline at 68 percent is highest in 3 decades but channel checks indicate a pick-up in new truck buying in Q4FY21.

It estimates FY21-23 truck CAGR at 34 percent which should revert FY15 volume. CLSA also cut FY21 EBITDA by 52 percent to factor in near-term weakness but kept the FY22 estimate broadly unchanged.

Meanwhile, Jefferies is also bullish on the stock. It maintains a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 75 per share.

"Trucks continue to be in a severe downturn and haven't seen meaningful pickup yet. Competition is likely to worsen given Tata is facing severe pressures at JLR too," said the brokerage.