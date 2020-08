The share price of Muthoot Finance fell over 5 percent on Thursday despite robust June quarter results as the brokerages remained cautious on the stock due to high valuation.

The stock fell as much as 5.6 percent to Rs 1,185.40 per share on the BSE in intra-day deals.

The company reported a 52 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in Q1 as compared to a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue from operations also rose 28 percent to Rs 2,385 in Q1 from Rs 1,857 last year.

However, brokerages are not very bullish on the stock despite the strong earnings. Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to 'reduce' from 'add', with a target price of Rs 1,100. It said that even as growth is expected to catch up over the next nine months, it finds the stock's valuations overheated post the sharp stock rerating, following the rally in gold prices.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' view on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,300. While assets under management (AUM) growth took a backseat in 1QFY21, the brokerage believes this is a one-off given the muted disbursements in April - May 2020.

"While its subsidiaries have witnessed improving collection efficiency, we remain cautious about the asset quality outlook," it added.